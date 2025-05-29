1,600 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 82,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Linonia Partnership LP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 1,202,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,925,000 after buying an additional 356,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $7,964,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Veeva Systems Price Performance
Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $235.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.89 and a 200 day moving average of $227.27. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.25 and a 12 month high of $274.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.92.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems
Insider Activity at Veeva Systems
In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Veeva Systems Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.