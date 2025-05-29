1,600 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 82,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Linonia Partnership LP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 1,202,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,925,000 after buying an additional 356,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $7,964,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $235.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.89 and a 200 day moving average of $227.27. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.25 and a 12 month high of $274.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.92.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

