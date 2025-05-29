145,000 Shares in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Bought by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Centerra Gold by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Centerra Gold by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,075,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 269,228 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Centerra Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 625,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $299.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Desjardins lowered Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

