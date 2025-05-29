129,278 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Purchased by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 129,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $81.85 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.22.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

View Our Latest Report on IR

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.