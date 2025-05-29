111 Capital Invests $811,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $401,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

