111 Capital Invests $557,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $129,646.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,715.72. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,002.65. This trade represents a 32.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,227 shares of company stock worth $12,962,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of WSM stock opened at $164.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.89. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

