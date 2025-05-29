111 Capital Buys Shares of 1,200 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

111 Capital bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,760 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,348. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $895,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,127 shares of company stock worth $5,834,498 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:MCK opened at $711.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $693.02 and a 200-day moving average of $636.30. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $731.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.69.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

