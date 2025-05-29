10,576 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Fire Capital Management LLC

Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,799,000 after acquiring an additional 646,459 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in Corteva by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,838 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2,874.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381,436 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,648,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,521,000 after acquiring an additional 608,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $71.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.