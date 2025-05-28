Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Trade Desk by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.38. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.12.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

