Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,203,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,159,000 after purchasing an additional 485,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,668,000 after purchasing an additional 95,458 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Doximity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 62,366 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 164,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Doximity from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partners raised Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $2,575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $113,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,062.74. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.19. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $85.21. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

