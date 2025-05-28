Waverly Advisors LLC Takes Position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

