Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,712 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,712 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 158,478 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 624,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 202,958 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,743,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,648,000 after buying an additional 4,508,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.38.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

