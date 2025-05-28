Waverly Advisors LLC Invests $67,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,505 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITUB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,389,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,812,000 after purchasing an additional 489,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,829,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,016,000 after buying an additional 2,604,304 shares during the period. Haven Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5,310.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 783,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 769,479 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,658,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,014 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.82%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

