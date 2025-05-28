Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 119,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dyne Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 236,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 179,758 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 167,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 802.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 924,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 822,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

