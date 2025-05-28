Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,280 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HashiCorp stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

