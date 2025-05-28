Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 670.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Kforce worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 171.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kforce by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kforce news, Director David L. Dunkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 517,329 shares in the company, valued at $19,555,036.20. This represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kforce

Kforce Stock Performance

Kforce stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $330.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Kforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.