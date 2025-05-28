Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,738 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Greenbrier Companies worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,735,000 after purchasing an additional 193,340 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 545,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 264,552 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 536,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 518,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 398,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,288,000 after acquiring an additional 94,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 2.7%

GBX opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.65.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.53 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,272. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

