Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,422.40. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,510 shares of company stock worth $3,241,001 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of SNX stock opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

