Vise Technologies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 352.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $207.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.21.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

