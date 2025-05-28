Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Cut by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.38.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

