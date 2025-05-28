Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $33.99 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 119,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 486.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 4,929 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $1,552,585.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,303,393.38. This trade represents a 26.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $1,988,843.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,192.66. This represents a 42.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,345 shares of company stock worth $6,682,539. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of ESS stock opened at $274.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.85 and a 12-month high of $317.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ESS. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $329.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.78.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

