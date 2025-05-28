Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $51.91 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 992,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,905,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $100.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $61.26.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

