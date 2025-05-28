Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $42.59 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 151,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,588,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of FedEx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE FDX opened at $219.72 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. FedEx’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.