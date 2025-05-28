UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $22.33 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,564 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.27% of AGNC Investment worth $22,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 217,239 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after purchasing an additional 284,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $420,497.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,691,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,362.70. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $158,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,004.23. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.6%

AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.30.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

