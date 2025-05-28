UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.34% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $20,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

SITE opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $160.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.74.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

