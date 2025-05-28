Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $919,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.5% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. 111 Capital purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,110,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111,517 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 129,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Members Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $693,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $131.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

