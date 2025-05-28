Tristel (LON:TSTL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 372.04 ($5.03) and traded as low as GBX 366 ($4.95). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 375 ($5.07), with a volume of 27,171 shares trading hands.

Tristel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £176.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 342.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 372.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 8.17 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Tristel had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Tristel plc will post 16.2974684 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Tristel Company Profile

In other Tristel news, insider Matthew (Matt) Giovanni Sassone acquired 3,500 shares of Tristel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £10,850 ($14,662.16). 4.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

