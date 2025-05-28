Tristel (LON:TSTL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 372.04 ($5.03) and traded as low as GBX 366 ($4.95). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 375 ($5.07), with a volume of 27,171 shares trading hands.
Tristel Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £176.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 342.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 372.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.75.
Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 8.17 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Tristel had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Tristel plc will post 16.2974684 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Tristel Company Profile
See Also
