Top Construction Stocks Worth Watching – May 25th

United States Steel, IonQ, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the planning, building and maintenance of residential, commercial and infrastructure projects—ranging from homebuilders and general contractors to materials suppliers and heavy‐equipment manufacturers. Their performance tends to track broader economic activity, government infrastructure spending and interest‐rate movements. Investors often include construction stocks in their portfolios to gain targeted exposure to the cyclical construction sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $9.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 53,706,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,928. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 53,689,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,516,754. IonQ has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 2.46.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $503.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,165,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,829. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.57. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

