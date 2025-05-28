Thoma Capital Management LLC Takes $980,000 Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Thoma Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 162,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals makes up approximately 0.7% of Thoma Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,932,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 496,846 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,488,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 384,579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,465,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 64,526 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,244,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 821,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares in the last quarter.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance
LEO stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $6.64.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
