Thoma Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,238 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Thoma Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. DraftKings makes up about 0.6% of Thoma Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 31,346.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,005,000 after buying an additional 9,352,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $276,328,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,617,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150,382 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,765,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $251,102.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,524.36. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $1,703,641.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 601,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,417,065.60. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,285,011 shares of company stock valued at $49,481,410 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DraftKings from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on DraftKings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of DKNG opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

