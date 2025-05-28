Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,241,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 225.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 232,539 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

