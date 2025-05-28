Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 356.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $446.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

