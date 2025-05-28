Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 846 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $27.06.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

