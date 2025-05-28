Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

