Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,737 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,772,000 after buying an additional 202,050 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,713,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,657,000 after buying an additional 142,047 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 335,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,414,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 185,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 73,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.