Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Up 16.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) were up 16.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 13,296,565 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 5,122,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Trading Up 8.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73.

Get Strategic Minerals alerts:

About Strategic Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Minerals (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDY) is a producing minerals company, actively developing strategic projects in the UK, United States and Australia.

In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company’s main countries of operation are the UK and USA.

In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.