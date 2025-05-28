Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 679 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,373,000 after buying an additional 6,991,608 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,612,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

NI opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,760.18. The trade was a 13.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.