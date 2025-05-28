Promising Gold Stocks To Consider – May 25th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, and Freeport-McMoRan are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that mine, explore for, or process gold. Their value tends to track the price of gold itself, making them a popular way for investors to gain exposure to precious‐metal markets without buying physical bullion. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.17. 28,522,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,511,946. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.81. 12,819,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,731,409. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. 15,293,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,502,012. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

