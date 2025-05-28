Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6175 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Peoples Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.45 million, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.70. Peoples Financial Services has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.35 million. Research analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,118.48. This trade represents a 6.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $467,000. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.