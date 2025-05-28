Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes $94,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.85.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

