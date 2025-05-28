Park Square Financial Group LLC Invests $100,000 in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLIN. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLIN opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.48. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $42.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.