NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard Sells 5,682 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.02, for a total transaction of C$79,661.64.
Ryan Daniel Paulgaard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,197 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$73,433.61.
- On Friday, May 16th, Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00.
NVA opened at C$14.19 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$10.34 and a one year high of C$14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
