NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard Sells 5,682 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.02, for a total transaction of C$79,661.64.

Ryan Daniel Paulgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,197 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$73,433.61.

On Friday, May 16th, Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 10,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

NVA opened at C$14.19 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$10.34 and a one year high of C$14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVA. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Cormark raised shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.28.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

