Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and traded as high as $17.37. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 67,150 shares trading hands.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
