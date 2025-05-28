Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and traded as high as $17.37. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 67,150 shares trading hands.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $5,932,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 29,533.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

