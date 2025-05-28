Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives $115.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUVL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NUVL opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.84. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $113.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $2,048,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,896,333.94. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nuvalent by 588.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 705.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

