Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Takes $247,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.7%

TJX Companies stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.71. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

