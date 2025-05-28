Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Purchases New Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $32.87.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

