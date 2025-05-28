Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Invests $350,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $588,029,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5,840.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,826 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,296,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,984 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,061,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,433,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.8%

CARR stock opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.