Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Novem Group purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $814,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Mplx by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,279,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,079,000 after acquiring an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 88.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shawn M. Lyon acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. This represents a 18.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

