Menard Financial Group LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $272.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.41 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

