Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $8.16 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1,126.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in GE Vernova by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $439,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Marathon Capitl raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.62.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $470.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $476.01.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.