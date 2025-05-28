Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $12.03 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Garmin by 864.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $205.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.40. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $246.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $609,677.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,180.32. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $1,044,762.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,799.50. This trade represents a 28.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

